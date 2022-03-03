Cbus
OSU delivery robots roll to a halt due to Ukraine invasion

According to NBC4i, the food delivery robots that have operated across the Ohio State University campus since last fall are rolling to a stop.

Grubhub, which operates the robots at OSU, said it was severing ties with Russian company Yandex over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A statement from a Grubhub spokesperson confirmed the change, saying other delivery options are being explored.

“We will be ending our partnership with Yandex,” the statement reads.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

