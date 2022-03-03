Columbus City Schools dropping mask mandate

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, The Columbus City School district is lifting its mask mandate, the district announced Thursday.

Beginning Tuesday, March 8, facemasks in school buildings and buses will be optional, following updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, according to a news release from Columbus City Schools.

“We continue to rely on the guidance of our local public health experts to make the best decisions for our district,” Columbus City Schools Superintendent and CEO Talisa Dixon said. “With cases declining and the City rescinding its universal mask mandate, we will make masks optional in our buildings and on our school buses beginning Tuesday, March 8.”

