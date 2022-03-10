According to NBC4i, police say a man charged with a fatal shooting at a Roosters restaurant in north Columbus last month, is also a suspect in another shooting.
Court documents show that Jesus Castro, 18, was arraigned Thursday and has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Marshawn Davis.
RELATED STORY: 18-year-old shot and killed at Roosters on city’s north side
According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 10:16 p.m., Feb. 18, a shooting was reported at the Roosters restaurant located at 2454 E. Dublin-Granville Road.
Video of the shooting shows Davis standing in the vestibule of the restaurant when the suspect opens the outer door, points a gun, and fires.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Construction project to close I-70 ramps in downtown Columbus
- Arrest made in fatal shooting at north Columbus Roosters
- Bethune Cookman Senior Angel Edwards’ Quest To Empower Black Communities Through Voting Rights
- North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading A New Generation In The Fight For Voting Rights
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Queen Talk’ | Episode 58
- Kandi Burruss Teases New Season Of ‘RHOA’: ‘It’s Fire’
- Storm Reid Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Custom Prada Look
- Black Dunkin’ Employee Gets House Arrest After Fatally Punching Racist Customer
- Akon’s Futuristic City In Senegal Blasted As A “Ponzi Scheme” By Ex-Business Partner
- Win Tickets to see Earth Wind and Fire and Cash from Magic!!