The Top 10 School Districts in Ohio

Most parents want their kids to go to the best school in the area. But what constitues a good school? Stacker has released a list of the top 10 schools in Ohio based on data from Niche. Niche has ranked schools in Ohio based on a variety of info including SAT/ACT schools, proficiency test, staff salaries, extracurricular actives and more.

#10 Orange City School District (Cleveland) 4 Schools with a total of 2,049 students

92% graduation rate #9 Mason City School District (Mason) 5 schools with a total of 10,445 students

95% graduation rate #8. Rocky River City School District (Rocky River) 5 schools with a total of 2,723 students

95% graduation rate #7. Beachwood City School District (Beachwood) 5 schools with a total of 1,682 students

92% graduation rate #5. Ottawa Hills Local School District (Toledo) 2 schools with a total of 1,017 students

95% graduation rate #4. Sycamore Community School District (Blue Ash) 7 schools with a total of 5,567 students

95% graduation rate #3. Dublin City Schools (Dublin) 19 schools with a total of 16,624 students

93% graduation rate #2. Solon City School District (Solon) 7 schools with a total of 4,643 students

96% graduation rate #1. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District (Cincinnati) 4 schools with a total of 2,140 students

92% graduation rate