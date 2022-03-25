I-71 shooter indicted on attempted murder, other charges

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a grand jury has indicted the man who got into a shootout with police on Interstate 71 with multiple counts of attempted murder, assault and illegal use of a firearm.

The indictment was filed Friday against Jonathon Myers in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

On March 11, a 12-mile stretch of I-71 was shut down in one direction for hours after an incident between Myers and police. Traffic cameras showed that Myers crashed a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable carrier on the left side of the road. He got out of the car and began firing at other vehicles.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: