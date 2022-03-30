Cbus
Police: Woman damaged CVS displays, products after ATM fails to give her money

According to NBC4i, Police say a woman began destroying products in a north Columbus CVS when an ATM failed to dispense her money.

At about 2:40 p.m., Feb. 23, a woman entered the CVS in the 2600 block of N. High Street and attempted to use an ATM machine inside the store.

Police say the woman claimed the ATM did not dispense her money, became irate when management provided her with information on the ATM company, and began to destroy products and displays.

After damaging the products and displays, the woman drove away in an orange Nissan SUV with no visible license plates on it, according to police.

