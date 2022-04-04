‘It’s really tragic’: Former members speak out against Columbus church

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, former members of a Columbus church are going public with allegations of exploitation and emotional abuse, in the name of religion.

People who belonged for years to Xenos Christian Fellowship, now called Dwell Community Church, told NBC4 Investigates that the church continues to recruit new, young members, and they want parents to know what’s going on.

The members take issue with what they describe as a hierarchy that can cause shame, anxiety, and sometimes dangerous living conditions.

“That’s what’s sad for me, is to see Christians – other Christians in the community get absolutely hurt by what Xenos is doing, because they’re making people so hurt, so upset,” said Mark Kennedy, a vocal critic and former member of the church. “It’s really tragic.”

