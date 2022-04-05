News
Biden administration expected to extend student loan pause this week

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, The Biden administration is expected to announce another extension to the student loan pause this week, multiple sources told The Hill.

The announcement could come as soon as Wednesday and would extend the moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual past the current May 1 expiration date.

President Biden is facing pressure by a growing number of Democrats to continue the freeze for several more months, with nearly 100 lawmakers across both chambers citing inflation as justification.

The measure was first put in place during the pandemic as a way to offer relief to those struggling. 

