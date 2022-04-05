Biden administration expected to extend student loan pause this week

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Biden administration is expected to announce another extension to the student loan pause this week, multiple sources told The Hill.

The announcement could come as soon as Wednesday and would extend the moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual past the current May 1 expiration date.

Related Stories Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026

President Biden is facing pressure by a growing number of Democrats to continue the freeze for several more months, with nearly 100 lawmakers across both chambers citing inflation as justification.

The measure was first put in place during the pandemic as a way to offer relief to those struggling.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: