Black Tony Shoots His Shot At Maria More! [WATCH]

Of course, Black Tony couldn’t come to work today and his phone call was unusually weird. First off, Rickey Smiley thought that he would be our winner for the day for our Beat The Buzzer contest but Black Tony didn’t care about the money. He was at the hospital to support his step-grandma and while he supported her, he wants Maria More to send photos in her bikini.

Listen to how Maria More responds to Black Tony’s nonsense.

