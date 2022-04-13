Report: Rapper Archie Eversole ‘We Ready’ Passed Away At 37

Close sources to Archie Eversole’s family have confirmed that the ATL rapper has passed away. ‘We Ready’ rapper was 37 years old. The cause of the death has not yet been confirmed.
Archie was an Atlanta Georgia native. The rapper was known for his hit ‘We Ready’ & his Gold selling album ‘Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style’ in 2002. The ATL legend was chosen to make the theme song for the Atlanta United MLS club.
Our condolences go out to Archie Eversole’s friends, family & fans. More news to come as the story develops.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
1. Comedy Icon Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67
Comedy Icon Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67 https://t.co/acdyUZbj3C— MajicATL (@majicatl) April 12, 2022
2. NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24
Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022
3. ATL radio legend, SiMan Baby
Majic ATL’s own, SiMan Baby Passes Away After a Courageous Battle with Pancreatic Cancer https://t.co/EXkl6qAAvM— MajicATL (@majicatl) March 2, 2022
4. Tyrese’s Mom
Tyrese’s Mom Succumbs To Battle With COVID-19 & Pneumonia https://t.co/OFKlNJllyj— classixphilly (@classixphilly) February 15, 2022
Max Julien
