Columbus mother pleads guilty in death of son, 7

According to NBC4i, a Columbus woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 7-year-old son in August of 2020.
Oneida Maldonado-Cortez entered her plea Wednesday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, she also pled guilty to endangering children.
The maximum sentence Maldonado-Cortez could face is between 11 and 16.5 years in prison.
