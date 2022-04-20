Columbus mother pleads guilty in death of son, 7

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Columbus woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 7-year-old son in August of 2020.

Oneida Maldonado-Cortez entered her plea Wednesday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, she also pled guilty to endangering children.

The maximum sentence Maldonado-Cortez could face is between 11 and 16.5 years in prison.

