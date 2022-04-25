Capital University reinstates indoor mask policy

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus-based Capital University has reinstated an indoor mask policy due to rising COVID-19 cases.

“Capital has experienced an increase in COVID cases over the last few weeks, with several positive cases reported this weekend,” the university posted on its COVID-19 website. “This mirrors the overall trend in Ohio, which has seen week-over-week increases throughout April.”

The policy is in effect for both students and staff in all programs on all campuses, with the school recommending KN95 or N95 masks.

