Columbus Police addresses weekend violence

According to NBC4i, Leaders with the Columbus Division of Police addressed the string of shootings that happened over the weekend during a news conference.
On Saturday, two people were killed in separate shootings at city’s parks.
Then on Sunday night, a 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in west Columbus.
Officers, both uniformed and plainclothed, will be patrolling the city’s parks more until further notice, police said.
