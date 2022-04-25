Chopper Of MTV’s ‘Making The Band’ Arrested For Sex Trafficking In Las Vegas

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to the classic “where are they now” updates from stars of the past, rarely do we expect their current circumstances to be on a worse level than when we last saw the person.

Sadly, Chopper from Diddy’s hit MTV reality series Making The Band is going out in the worst way after being nabbed on sex trafficking charges stemming from allegations that he’s been operating as a Las Vegas pimp.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Through the combination of a sting operation and alleged evidence found in many of his social media posts, authorities were able to build up enough of a case to arrest Chopper in Maryland for extradition to Las Vegas. TMZ obtained legal documents that detail the findings from an undercover vice detective in Nevada. The person is staying anonymous for now, even using gender neutral pronouns in the documents, but they allege Chopper direct messaged them on Instagram to pose the idea of making money by prostituting. That led to calls from him that turned into a phone interview and eventually an offer to join his “team.”

More on Chopper’s pending sex trafficking case below, via TMZ:

“The undercover says Chopper then became aggressive with them over the phone, ordering them around like he might do to a sex worker, telling them to pack their belongings, get to the airport and meet him in Charlotte, N.C. to join his ‘stable.’

From there, the undercover says they stalled by telling Chopper they were scared to leave home … with Chopper trying to verbally force them to make the trip, getting angry and demanding a $2,000 fee.

Between the alleged social media posts, direct messages, phone calls and fee demand … the undercover says there was then enough evidence to arrest and charge Chopper with felony sex trafficking.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The rapper, born Kevin Barnes in the 3rd Ward of Uptown New Orleans, has yet to respond to the charges but has turned off comments on many of his recent IG posts. Reminisce below on one of his most famous TV moments before the recent downfall:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chopper Of MTV’s ‘Making The Band’ Arrested For Sex Trafficking In Las Vegas was originally published on blackamericaweb.com