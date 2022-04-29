Sigail Currie’s Wax On Vine Candle Brand Is The True Epitome of Luxury and Affordability

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Calling all candle aficionados! Nothing elevates your space like a deliciously-scented candle. The right candle can set the mood, invigorate your senses, and give your mind the right level of zen after a stressful day or for some intimate time with your beau. With so many Black-owned candle brands making their mark in the lifestyle space, it’s only fitting that we introduce another brand you’ll fall in love with. And the Wax On Vine candle brand may tip the scale when you weigh your options.

After years in the making, international model Sigail Currie officially birthed Wax On Vine in January 2020. The brand may be fairly new to the candle market, but Wax On Vine has been generating buzz in the lifestyle space. Unlike other brands, Wax on Vine combines the elements of luxury and affordability into each creation for an experience like no other. Not to mention, the innovative hand-poured brand is paraffin wax-free and only made with all-natural soy and coconut wax for a safe and clean burn.

“The thing that sets Wax On Vine apart from the rest is my authenticity… it’s in my jars,” Sigail says. “I like textured containers because it shows different aspect of my personality. You can also get creative with your empty jars. You can turn them into anything you want: a candy jar, a flower jar, or a money jar. Each container comes with its own packaging and label, which is very sleek and minimal.”

Balancing a thriving candle business and the world of fashion may seem like no easy feat, but the Caribbean beauty is juggling both of her passions with ease. “It hasn’t been easy; starting off as a model to becoming a proud business owner, but it was worthwhile,” Sigail says. “Spending years as a fashion model, I’ve learned some things along the way. I’ve possessed the know how in styling, and branding, which ended up being beneficial for my business.”

Currently, Wax on Vine has 16 candle scents available for purchase, with each offering boasting its own unique scent. “Each candle is uniquely blended with three to four different scents to create an exotic, calming, relaxing, and addictive fragrance,” Sigail shares.

Wax On Vine has also dabbled into the body care space with a plethora of bath salt soaks and bath tea sets. Now relaxing nights in can include a warm bath with nourishing bath salts and herbs, a luxurious candle, and a soothing playlist. After all, Black girls deserve luxurious self-care routines.

Best of all, Wax On Vine candles start at $22 and bath salts and teas are priced at $10 each — making it pretty gentle on your wallet. No rule says that we have to break the bank for a slice of luxury and Sigail’s Wax On Vine brand sets the standard.

For more on Sigail Currie’s and her brand, Wax On Vine, visit her website.

Sigail Currie’s Wax On Vine Candle Brand Is The True Epitome of Luxury and Affordability was originally published on hellobeautiful.com