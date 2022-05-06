Detroit Rapper 42 Dugg Arrested For Skipping Out On Six-Month Prison Sentence, Now Faces 5 Years

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

27-year-old rapper 42 Dugg, close affiliate to chart-topping emcee Lil Baby, may have gotten himself in deeper legal issues than he already was in after feds arrested him this past Wednesday for not reporting to a West Virginia federal prison camp last month following a six month sentence for illegal possession of a firearm. He now faces up to five years in prison.

The Detroit News reports that Dugg was apprehended in his hometown immediately after touching down on a private airplane from Memphis. Ironically enough, his last post on Instagram seems to confirm that as fact after he was seen at a heliport shortly before boarding. His failure to turn himself in on the initial charge led to a current absconding charge, with his lawyer Steve Scharg described the arrest by stating, “He got off the plane and they were waiting there to greet him.”

It all stems from an Atlanta gun range where the “We Paid” emcee is accused of possessing, loading and shooting a 9 mm Glock pistol based on surveillance footage. Sounds like normal behavior as far as gun ranges are concerned, but Dugg’s prior carjacking and felony firearms possession charges actually prohibit him from possessing a firearm of any kind.

His March 2020 arrest on firearm charges also plays a key role, which resulted in three years probation that eventually got revoked in February after he tested positive for drugs. That’s when he was given the six month prison sentence in addition to two years of probation.

He reportedly was granted a bond by a Detroit judge, but authorities decided to transfer him to Georgia so he can begin serving the six month bid. We wish him all the best, and hopefully this doesn’t do too much damage to his budding rap career.

