CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.
Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there.
According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped her, despite the girl fighting and biting him.
Later, the girl’s mother returned home after receiving a call from her daughter, and confronted Cedeno-Mejia before he ran from the residence.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Abortion rights rally at Ohio Statehouse
- Man dead after argument with brother in east Columbus: Police
- Ohio reports 11,013 new COVID-19 cases, fifth straight weekly increase
- Columbus Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old
- Summer Walker Shares Photos From Her Daughter’s Water Birth & Thanks The Black Women Who Helped Her Along The Way
- Gabrielle Union Shares Parenting Advice For Mother’s Day: ‘No Two Journeys Are The Same’
- Happy Mother’s Day, Beauties
- Melyssa Ford: A Letter To My Late Mother On Mother’s Day
- Taking A Stand Against Forced Motherhood
- Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Flawless Bikini Body On Instagram