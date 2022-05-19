$2 million winning lottery ticket sold in Grove City

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Check those tickets! A multi-million dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Grove City.
The Ohio Lottery announced that the $2 million ticket, sold at Speedway at 1895 Stringtown Road, was just one number away from Wednesday’s jackpot prize, missing only the Powerball number.
The winning numbers were 40-41-58-64-65 and the Powerball was 17.
For the full NBC4 story click here
