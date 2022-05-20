Ciara Celebrates Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover In A Sexy LaQuan Smith Dress

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover has been the talk of the town. Three kids later, the singer, dancer, and entrepreneur flexed her amazing physique on the cover of the highly acclaimed publication. To celebrate the honor, one that Ciara refers to as a long-time dream of hers, she got dolled up in a black LaQuan Smith dress and attended a launch party.

Posed alongside her husbae Russell Wilson, Ciara showed off her toned body in a black mini dress that featured a high neck and cut-out detailing along the chest, torso, and hip line. Wilson wore a black tracksuit, partnered with Nike sneakers and black sunglasses.

Ciara’s Sports Illustrated cover is absolutely a big deal. In a post to her Instagram page, she shared her excitement with her fans.

“Wow Wow Wow!!! This Dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true! Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me!

Thanks to MJ_Day and the SI team for choosing me to be your Cover Girl.

I’m definitely gon be poppin and makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a celebration :),” she wrote.

She even shared behind the scenes footage of the shoot.

The swimsuit publication couldn’t have picked a better covergirl. What do you think?

