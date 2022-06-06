CLOSE
According to NCB4i, prices for a gallon of gas in Columbus have had a major increase over the past week.
GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus stands at $4.81 Monday, which is 40.5 cents higher than the previous week. That is 73.3 cents higher than a month ago and nearly $2 higher than a year ago.
The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $4.66 a gallon Sunday with the most expensive topping out at $5.36, according to GasBuddy.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Kevin Hart Announces Ohio Stops for His Second Leg Tour
- FDA warns against making homemade baby formula amidst shortage
- Columbus Taco Week returns; see where to find specials
- Deshaun Watson Faces Lawsuit From 24th Massage Therapist
- Free lunches, snacks for students at Columbus library locations
- Columbus gas prices up 40 cents
- Arizona Cops Refused To Save Black Man Drowning, Transcripts Show: ‘I’m Not Jumping In After You’
- Here’s who qualifies for the $25B in student loan forgiveness already approved
- Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
- Garcelle Beauvais Shows Us How She Gets ‘Glammed Up And Ready To Go’ For The 2022 MTV Movies And TV Awards