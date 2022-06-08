According to NBC4i, eighteen-year-old Gahanna artist Gabby Anderson is about to be thrust into the national spotlight as her portraits hit Walmart stores across the country this week.
Anderson was commissioned by the nation’s largest retailer to paint portraits of the founders of Black beauty brands such as By Sharon C, Mielle Organics, Kim Kimble, Flawless, and Luna Magic. The “Beauty in Color” collection will appear on endcaps in more than 1,500 stores nationwide including 80 in Ohio.
“Graffiti by Gabby … started a couple of years ago,” said Anderson, a recent high school graduate. “It was just something small I was doing for my friends where I would just customize [their] shoes.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Gahanna teenager commissioned to do artwork for Walmart
- Franklin sheriff: Double-homicide suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting
- White Man Sentenced To Death For ‘Especially Heinous’ Murder Of His Black Teenage Daughter
- Miss Global Haiti 2022 Is An Accomplished Neurosurgeon Leading The Fight Against COVID-19
- Research Shows Black Suicide Rates Are Even Worse Than They Appear
- Win a TV or Apple Watch for Father’s Day!
- Steve And Marjorie Harvey Continue To Seemingly Shade Michael B. Jordan Or Each Other
- Menstrual Habits To Avoid
- I Hate The Homies Podcast”Lets Get Back To The Jokes” | Episode 3
- Commentary: Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC Tries To Buy Black Voters With Gas Vouchers