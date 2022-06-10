Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chef Jan always comes through with something delicious for us to try, and this morning she shares how to make a caesar pasta salad that goes perfect for that summertime BBQ!

How To Prepare A Ceaser Pasta Salad.

Chef Jan explains, “So this is a mix with your pasta in your lettuce. So it gives you the best of both worlds. And you can pop it in the fridge once you mix everything together like your pasta, your letters. These are salad dressings from tomatoes. And when I put my tomatoes in I seasoning that with lemon juice first and add some salt and pepper to it just to add some extra flavor.”

Quick & Easy Meals With Chef Jan: Caesar Pasta Salad Recipe [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com