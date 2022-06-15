Police: Dispute between juveniles led to fatal stabbing of teen in the Hilltop

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Police say a teenager is dead after a stabbing in the Hilltop area late Tuesday night.
According to Columbus police, just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of N. Ogden Avenue on the report of a stabbing.
Medics responded and transported 14-year-old Martaires Taylor to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he later died.
Police say Taylor was stabbed when he confronted a group of juveniles during an ongoing dispute.
For the full NBC4 story click here
