Teen arrested in fatal shooting near Columbus community center

According to NBC4i, a 15-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a Columbus community center last week.
The teen has been arrested for murder and felonious assault in the fatal shooting of Atayia Nichols, 24, and the shooting of an 18-year-old woman, Columbus police said Sunday.
Police responded to the Glenwood Community Center on the 1800 block of Fairmont Avenue at about 5:46 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a shooting.
At the scene, police said two victims were found in the parking lot while a third was found a short distance away.
