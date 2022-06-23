Cbus
Columbus Urban League helping AEP customers apply for reimbursement up to $500

According to NBC4i, thousands of Central Ohioans who went without power are still recovering from last week’s outages.

AEP is working with the Columbus Urban League (CUL) to reimburse those individuals through an online application on the CUL website.

Those who apply have the chance to receive up to $500 for any lost goods or additional costs from the outage.

“Some of our food spoiled, a lot of things unthawed, the kids were irritable, we tried to check into hotels, all the hotels were sold out,” said Toni Fisher, a local mother from Linden.

