CLOSE
According to NBC4i, one person is dead and another is injured after a Saturday evening shooting on the northeast side of Columbus, according to Columbus police.
CPD state that officers went to the 2000 block of Argyle Drive at 10:10 p.m. and found Neal Smith, 24, and a 34-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
Smith was taken to OSU East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11:00 p.m, per police.
Police say the woman who was shot was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Man dead and woman injured in northeast Columbus shooting
- Man slaps Rudy Giuliani at New York grocery store, police say
- Ohio Democrats speak at statehouse rally on Supreme Court abortion ruling
- 14-year-old boy arrested in fatal stabbing of teen in the Hilltop
- Tia Mowry And Daughter Cairo Are Twinning In Latest IG POst
- Ciara Serves In An All Black LITA By Ciara Look That We Love
- Videos Show Massive Crowds At South African Nightclub Where ’22 Teenagers’ Died
- Ashanti Shows Off Her Beach Body On Instagram And Gives Us Body Goals
- Lala Anthony Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning IG Photoshoot
- Summer Walker Reveals She’s Pregnant With Second Child