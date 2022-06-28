Dave Chappelle buys Yellow Springs land from housing developer

According to NBC4i, Ohio comedian Dave Chappelle has reportedly purchased more property in his hometown of Yellow Springs from a group that sought to build a housing development on the land.
A recent article on YSNEWS.com, the online edition of the Yellow Springs News, noted that Carla Sims, Chappelle’s publicist, confirmed the actor acquired at least a portion of the land from the Miamisburg-based Oberer Land Developers Ltd. The article also states that “the Greene County Auditor’s Geographic Information Systems website confirms that at least 19 acres of land previously part of Oberer’s development plans are now linked to Iron Table Holdings LLC, which is owned by Chappelle.”
According to the article, the auditor’s website indicates that Oberer originally purchased 15 parcels, totaling 52 acres, in November 2020 from Ken and Betheen Struewing for $1,715,000.
For the full NBC4 story click here
