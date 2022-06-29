Linden shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, one person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Linden area early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue at about 2:35 a.m. where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive his injuries.
The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested near the scene, according to police, and charged with felonious assault.
For the full NBC4 story click here
