Linden shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition

According to NBC4i, one person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Linden area early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue at about 2:35 a.m. where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested near the scene, according to police, and charged with felonious assault.

