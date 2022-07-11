Man, 23, injured in Short North shooting

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a 23-year-old man was shot overnight Monday outside a diner in the Short North Arts District just north of downtown Columbus, according to Columbus police.
Officers went to the 1100 block of North High Street just after 2:30 a.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg outside of Skully’s Music-Diner, per police.
Police say the man was standing in a food cart line when he was shot.
The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.
For the full NBC4 story click here
