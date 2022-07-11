Gahanna student wins ‘Doodle for Google’ state competition

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a Gahanna high school student has been chosen as Ohio’s representative in the annual “Doodle for Google” contest.
Kayla Patmon, a rising senior at Lincoln High School, drew a self-portrait she titled “Daydream” using this year’s “I care for myself by…” prompt. “Daydream” is done in the style of realism and combines her love of reading and listening to music.
“I care for myself by taking the time to daydream. With my headphones on, I can imagine myself as anyone or anywhere. I wrote “Google” on signs and in the clouds.
For the full NBC4 story click here
