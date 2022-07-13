Personhood for unborn begins at conception, Ohio bill says

a bill that would acknowledge the personhood of an embryo has made its way to the Ohio Statehouse.
Introduced Monday by Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery)
, House Bill 704 would recognize the personhood and constitutional rights – life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – “of all unborn human individuals” at the moment of conception, with no mention of exceptions for rape or incest.
The three-sentence-long Personhood Act, which comes on the heels of Ohio’s six-week abortion ban, states that nothing in the bill “shall be interpreted in any manner that would endanger the life of a mother.”
“When does life actually begin? When do we, when are we endowed with those unalienable rights?” Click said. “And I believe that’s at the moment of creation.”
