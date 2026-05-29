15 Songs We Want to Hear at SUMMER 614
SUMMER614 is back for its ninth year, and if history tells us anything, Columbus Commons is about to turn into a Black family reunion.
TICKETS: 9th Annual SUMMER614
This year’s lineup brings together R&B favorites, hip-hop staples, and enough nostalgia to survive the whole summer.
With Keyshia Cole, Ying Yang Twins, Keke Wyatt, and Next taking over downtown on Saturday, May 30th, there’s already plenty of debate around what songs have to make the setlist.
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Doors open at 4PM, but before y’all grab your lawn chairs and link up with friends, we put together a list of songs we’re hoping make the cut…
Here are 15 songs we want to hear at SUMMER614:
Plies – Please Excuse My Hands
Keyshia Cole – Love
Next – Too Close
Avant & KeKe Wyatt – My First Love
Diddy / Keyshia Cole – Last Night
Plies – Bust It Baby Pt. 2
Wifey – Too Close
Ying Yang Twins – Say I Yi Yi
Keyshia Cole – Let It Go
Avant & KeKe Wyatt – Nothing In This World
Ying Yang Twins – Salt Shaker
Keyshia Cole – I Remember
Ying Yang Twins – Wait (The Whisper Song)
Plies – Ran Off On Da Plug Twice
Keyshia Cole – Shoulda Let You Go
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15 Songs We Want to Hear at SUMMER 614 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com