According to NBC4i, a Columbus man was accused Wednesday of impregnating a 10-year-old girl who then had to leave Ohio for an abortion.
Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arraigned in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, charged with rape of a child under 13. He was ordered held on a $2 million bond.
According to NBC4i, the victim in the case was identified as a 10-year-old in statements made at the arraignment hearing and in a news release from Attorney General Dave Yost. It was also stated that the victim underwent an abortion procedure in Indianapolis.
RELATED STORY: Ohio: 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Forced to Leave State for Abortion
In recent days, after the Indianapolis Star reported a doctor there had been contacted by an Ohio doctor for help getting an abortion for the 10-year-old, the story became a flashpoint in the abortion debate.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus man accused of raping/impregnating 10-year-old
- Lamar Odom Agrees To Celeb Boxing Match With “Fake Drake”
- KeKe Palmer Blazes On The Cover Of Glamour Magazine’s July Issue
- I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Boyfriend In Law?’ | Episode 8
- Family prepares to lay Jayland Walker to rest
- Jan. 6 rioter from Ohio apologizes to officers after House testimony
- Personhood for unborn begins at conception, Ohio bill says
- Police Shooting Victim Jayland Walker Is Given Open Casket Funeral Like Emmett Till
- Win Tickets to See Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and $250 Spending Cash!
- Professor Khiara Bridges Deserves Her Flowers Right Now