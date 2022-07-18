Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sheree Whitfield isn’t dimming her light for anyone…not even Tyrone. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made Instagram her runway as she strutted on a video in a hot Fendace look.

Sheree Whitfield is known for showing off her stacked body while donning designer from head to toe. It’s nothing to catch her in an MCM pajama set or carrying an expensive Chanel bag to get drinks with the girls. And although we haven’t seen her in pieces from her clothing line, She by Sheree, we can definitely count on her to serve in some expensive threads.

To promote the latest RHOA show, Whitfield hopped on her Instagram account to bless her followers with an enticing video. The socialite showed off her model walk to the tunes of “Hot Ish” by Cardi B. She looked fine in a Fendace (Fendi X Versace) outfit that hugged all of her curves. She wore black ankle-strap sandals to complement the look, and her blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders.

Whitfield captioned the video, “I heard y’all waiting for the hot sh*t to come on @Bravowhhl …….tune in.” Fans were here for her video and her caption as they quickly lit up her comment section with heart eyes and fire emojis. One fan was brave enough to type what everyone who knows Whitfield’s storyline on RHOA was probably thinking. “Now why she waiting on Tyrone cause Sis fine.” Her comment alone received 46 likes.

We don’t know if Tyrone is in or out of the picture, but we do know that Sheree did not come to play!

DON’T MISS…

Marlo Hampton Finally Gets A ‘RHOA’ Peach

‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Shows Off Her Flawless Body In A Sexy Thong Bodysuit

Porsha leaves ‘RHOA’, Fans Debate if They’ll Be Tuning Into The Next Season

‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Struts Her Stuff On Instagram In A Fendace Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com