Congressional district map ‘unduly favors’ Republicans, Ohio Supreme Court rules

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Supreme Court has declared a congressional district map unconstitutional, ordering state lawmakers to return to the drawing board.

In a 4-3 decision, the Court majority invalidated a second proposed map outlining Ohio’s 15 U.S. House districts on Monday — used by voters in the May primary election — finding it “unduly favors” the Republican Party and violates the Ohio Constitution’s partisan gerrymandering prohibitions, according to a news release from the Court.

“As a result, districts that would otherwise be strongly Democratic-leaning are now competitive or Republican-leaning districts,” the opinion stated.

Drawn by the Republican-led Ohio Redistricting Commission, the map was found to be similar to the plan passed by the legislature and deemed unconstitutional by the Court in January, the release said.

