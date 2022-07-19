According to NBC4i, The Ohio Supreme Court has declared a congressional district map unconstitutional, ordering state lawmakers to return to the drawing board.
In a 4-3 decision, the Court majority invalidated a second proposed map outlining Ohio’s 15 U.S. House districts on Monday — used by voters in the May primary election — finding it “unduly favors” the Republican Party and violates the Ohio Constitution’s partisan gerrymandering prohibitions, according to a news release from the Court.
“As a result, districts that would otherwise be strongly Democratic-leaning are now competitive or Republican-leaning districts,” the opinion stated.
Drawn by the Republican-led Ohio Redistricting Commission, the map was found to be similar to the plan passed by the legislature and deemed unconstitutional by the Court in January, the release said.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Congressional district map ‘unduly favors’ Republicans, Ohio Supreme Court rules
- I Hate The Homies ‘Who’s Paying For Dinner?’ | Episode 9
- 5 Ways Vice President Kamala Harris Says The Administration Has Kept Its Commitment to Black America
- Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Cakes And Bikini Body On Instagram
- Toya Johnson Enjoys Her Bachelorette Party In A Matte Collection Look
- Chris Brown Labeled A Thief For Backing Out Houston Benefit Concert After Receiving $1.1 Million Check
- Building Collapses in King-Lincoln Bronzeville Neighborhood
- Portland Murder Conviction Overturned After Black Jurors Were Purposely Excluded
- Hot Spot: Jay-Z Says He Doesn’t Charge For Features Anymore [WATCH]
- VP Kamala Harris Addresses 2022 NAACP Convention