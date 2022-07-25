Columbus women accused of stealing $2.4k worth of products from Ulta Beauty

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus police arrested two women Sunday, accusing them of stealing about $2,400 worth of products from a beauty shop.

Chantelle Dansby and Elijanae Stroud both face a charge of felony theft. The pair entered an Ulta Beauty on Sunday, at 3632 W. Dublin Granville Rd. They filled a basket with around 20 perfume products before leaving in a Buick sedan, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers in the area found a car and two suspects matching the thieves’ description.

