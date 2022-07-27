CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.
The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.
The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.
Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
- Ohio abortion law could cause ‘alarming’ maternal health outcomes, doctors say
- Columbus Job and Recruitment Fair August 19th
- Report: Joe Burrow having appendix removed
- Keke Palmer Slays In A Neon Prada Gown At ‘Nope’ Italy Premiere
- Dallas Taco Bell Manager Throws Boiling Water On Customers Over Wrong Order
- Let’s Talk About This ‘Till’ Trailer And Why So Many Black People Are Opposed To An Emmett Till Movie
- Texans Rookie John Metchie III To Miss Debut NFL Season After Leukemia Diagnosis
- Why Pickerington schools is raising meal prices
- Man found dead in parking lot on East Side