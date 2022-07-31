Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died.

According to Columbus Division of Police, the call came in at 11:35 p.m. on Friday night to the 2000 block of Fairwood Avenue about a shooting at a house party. They found two gunshot wound victims, one in critical condition.

Medics took Ayanta Jarmon, 18, to an area hospital where she died at 4:12 a.m. Another person, 16, was taken to a hospital in a car, where he’s expected to recover.

