CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died.
According to Columbus Division of Police, the call came in at 11:35 p.m. on Friday night to the 2000 block of Fairwood Avenue about a shooting at a house party. They found two gunshot wound victims, one in critical condition.
Medics took Ayanta Jarmon, 18, to an area hospital where she died at 4:12 a.m. Another person, 16, was taken to a hospital in a car, where he’s expected to recover.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- 20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg
- Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
- Basketball Legend Bill Russell Passes Away At 88
- After Being Exposed On TikTok Airbnb Listing For ‘Slave Cabin’ Pulled From Site
- Lizzo Is ‘Going Viral For Being Pretty’ With Latest Selfies
- Winnie Harlow Celebrates Her Birthday In Jamaica In A Sexy Gold Dress
- Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Killer Abs In A Trendy Look
- Win Tickets to the Southern Soul Festival
- Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In A $950 Dress That We Love
- Rev. Jesse Jackson Writes Sesame Place A Diversity Plan Amid Controversy