20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg

According to NBC4i, a 20-year-old was shot in the face on the city’s east side Saturday, police said.
Around 3 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2600 block of Orono Pike near Reynoldsburg where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and left hip, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.
The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.
