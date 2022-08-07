Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross is one of our favorite style queens and the beauty took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her fabulous fashion sense in a look from The Row that we love.

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned a grey and white two piece look from The Row that fit her like a glove. The beauty paired the look with matching pointed toe pumps and chunky gold jewelry and had her naturally big curls slicked back into a bun.

The legendary actress shared her look with her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning the photo set, “FA-SHUN.”

Check it out below.

We’re loving this look on the superstar! Would you rock it?

Tracee Ellis Ross Posed For Instagram In A Fashionable Look From The Row was originally published on hellobeautiful.com