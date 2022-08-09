Vandals paint over Black Lives Matter memorial

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, vandals targeted a Black Lives Matter memorial in Franklinton overnight on Saturday, affecting more than half of the mural.
Photos sent to NBC4 showed that vandals used white spray paint to cover up multiple faces on the “Stolen Joy” mural by Katie Golonka. The Franklinton Arts District’s executive director said this piece on the Vanderelli Room art gallery – intended as a memorial to 45 Black and brown Americans killed in incidents with police – was the main target of the vandalism.
The vandals’ paint hit 28 different faces on the mural.
For the full NBC4 story click here
