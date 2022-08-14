CLOSE
According to NBC4i, If you had your driver’s license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you may be entitled to a free soda — or a candy bar or something.
That was when Ohio deputy registrars unlawfully charged a $1.50 fee to laminate driver’s licenses and ID cards, as alleged by a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to a news release from the Ohio BMV.
The lawsuit alleges state constitutional violations and unjust enrichment that requires restitution. Attorneys are now working to get Ohio motorists’ hard-earned money back.
Ohio’s Court of Claims certified the class in 2020.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Why the BMV may owe you money
- Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 season
- 21 Year Old Man Dead After Downtown Shooting
- Latto Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress
- Lori Harvey Shines For The ‘Gram In A LaQuan Smith Look
- The Body Shop Empowers Youth Voters With It’s ‘Be Seen Be Heard’ Initiative
- Marsai Martin Celebrates Her 18th Birthday With A Star Studded Party
- Kelly Rowland Shines In Gold Lia Stublla Dress
- Nia Long Shows Off Her Blonde Box Braids On Instagram
- Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Technicolor Dress