Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station.

The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year.

Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval when it returned to the commission last week.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: