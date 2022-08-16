Stolen Hyundai crash linked to another deadly theft

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The survivor of a deadly stolen Hyundai crash in Columbus is now in the hospital again after wrecking another stolen Hyundai on Tuesday.

Four people were hospitalized after a city garbage truck collided with the stolen car around 9:30 a.m. near Westerville Road and Albert Avenue. The Clinton Township Police Department said the group was trying to get away from the car’s owner when they pulled out in front of the garbage truck.

The owner of the stolen car had been looking for them and was able to track the group with the Hyundai down to apartments in the area. After they called the police, the car thieves somehow got the hint that officers were coming and then tried to drive away from the apartments, according to the CTPD chief.

