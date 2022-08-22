Here’s How to Get FREE Meals for Your Columbus City Student

CLOSE
Columbus City Schools has announced they are offering students “Grab and Go” meals. Starting on Wednesday, August 24th meals will be available to all students from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm. Students will get to choose between a hot or cold meal and will also be able to order breakfast for the following day.
Meals will be available to students at 25 locations across the district for the duration of the strike.
Below are the “Grab and Go” locations:
Region 1 Meal Sites:
- Briggs HS
- Starling PK-8
- Wedgewood MS
- West HS
- Westmoor MS
Region 2 Meal Sites:
- Columbus Scioto
- Independence HS
- Sherwood MS
Region 3 Meal Sites:
- Buckeye MS
- East HS
- Marion-Franklin HS
- South HS
Region 4 Meal Sites:
- Centennial HS
- CNIS/Columbus Global Academy
- Dominion MS
- Whetstone HS
Region 5 Meal Sites:
- Beechcroft HS
- Medina MS
- Mifflin HS
- Northland HS
- Woodward Park MS
Region 6 Meal Sites:
- Berwick Alternative PK-8
- Columbus Africentric PK-12
- Eastmoor Academy
- Linden-McKinley STEM Academy
For more information click here.
