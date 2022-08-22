According to NBC4i, a statewide human trafficking stings by multiple law enforcement agencies over the weekend found exploited teenagers in Columbus, and saw 56 people across Ohio arrested.
Called Operation Time’s Up, it happens annually as investigators look for people trying to buy sex from both adults and minors, Attorney General Dave Yost said. Agents in the sting also investigated massage parlors in Cleveland for illicit activity, and got the U.S. Marshals Service involved in a statewide search for missing children.
Specifically in Columbus, agents with the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force handled a sting operation at a hotel, according to local police.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Human Trafficing Sting Rescues Teen Escorts
- Information Every Parent of a Columbus City School Student Should Know
- Dr. Collier Explains Biden Administration Plans to Offer Updated Booster Shots in September
- Chloe X Halle Open Up About Their Individuality, Music And Love Life For ESSENCE
- Beyoncé Is ‘That Girl’ In A Sexy Cutout Nensi Dojaka Dress
- Junie Proves That Modeling Is Her Birthright In An Essentials Fear Of God Campaign
- Herschel Walker Turns Down Debating Warnock Because Of Sunday Night Football—Even Though The Debate Is On A Thursday
- TRIED IT: Milani Cosmetics’ Glow Drops Radiance Boosting Serum Got My Skin Right
- Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Her Daughter Aoki’s Decision To Pursue Modeling
- Here’s How to Get FREE Meals for Your Columbus City Student