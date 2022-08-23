Police: Picketers shot at outside Columbus school

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday.

According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road.

According to both police and a union spokesperson, a few members were hit, but no one was seriously injured.

“Our members will not be intimidated and the CEA (teachers’ union) is doing everything it can to ensure the safety of members,” said Columbus Education Association spokesperson Regina Fuentes.

