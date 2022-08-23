CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday.
According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road.
According to both police and a union spokesperson, a few members were hit, but no one was seriously injured.
“Our members will not be intimidated and the CEA (teachers’ union) is doing everything it can to ensure the safety of members,” said Columbus Education Association spokesperson Regina Fuentes.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- How to donate musical instruments to Columbus students
- Where Columbus students can attend class, get help amid teacher strike
- Police: Picketers shot at outside Columbus school
- Internet Users Roast Lil Duval After He Asks People Why They’re ‘Big And Out Of Shape’ In Their 20s
- Little League Baseball Denies Racism After White Teammates Cover Black Player’s Hair With Cotton
- Social Media Reacts To Firing Of Therapist On TikTok Who Urged Black Men To Seek Therapy
- I Hate The Homies ‘Facts Over Feelings’ | Episode 14
- Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Hollywood Glam In An All White Hanifa Look
- Human Trafficing Sting Rescues Teen Escorts
- Information Every Parent of a Columbus City School Student Should Know