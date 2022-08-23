Where Columbus students can attend class, get help amid teacher strike

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, students of striking Columbus school teachers can set up their laptops for remote learning at locations across the city.

With Columbus families in limbo after the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association went out on strike, community leaders dedicated a handful of spots where students can get free homework help and an internet connection. Classes remain scheduled to begin Wednesday but are set to be taught by substitutes or administrators and with students not at school.

“We’re committed to supporting our children, the families in this uncertain time – and this is an uncertain time, I think – for all of us,” said Bernita Reese, director of Columbus’ Recreation and Parks Department.

