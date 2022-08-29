Mail at Groveport post office stolen from drop boxes

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, All the contents inside the mail drop boxes in front of the Groveport post office were stolen overnight Monday, according to Groveport police.
Police say a suspect broke into the two outdoor mailboxes at the post office on Main Street and stole everything that was inside.
Groveport PD mentioned a possible suspect vehicle as a silver Dodge Dart with a missing driver side rear hub cap.
No further information is known at this time as police encourage those who left mail to take action to avoid being victims of fraud
For the full NBC4 story click here
