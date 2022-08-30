Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is in her money bag, and it shows. The Houston rapper struck a fashionable pose on the most recent cover of New York Magazine, and she gets candid about managing expectations, her growth in the music industry and more.

The Grammy winner oozed elegance with a side of gothic high fashion in a white gown, partnered with Vivienne Westwood AW93/94 Super Elevated Court Pumps from Pechuga.

Stylist Jessica Willis is responsible for the stylish spread, which included a host of high fashion designers including Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, Maison Alaia, and GmbH.

Beyond the fashionable threads, Megan talks shedding her alter egos to embrace her authentic self. In the interview, she explains, “My alter egos have been people that I had to be at those times to be like my armor, like my shield. I had to be Hot-Girl Meg at that time. I had to be Tina Snow at that time. I had to be Megan Thee Stallion at that time,” she says. “I love this album because I feel like it’s just me talking. It’s just Megan.”

Megan captivated the world a few years ago when she stepped on the scene, dominating the rap game. Although much of her journey has been spent healing in the public eye, the talented hot girl is an inspiration to women everywhere. Megan dealt with the loss of her mother in the wake of her career; she was forced to maneuver public scrutiny that resulted from her physical and highly-publicized altercation with Tory Lanez, all while managing a demanding career and putting herself through college. Her latest album Traumatized takes on a whole new meeting.

Megan Thee Stallion Serves High-Fashion Goth On The Cover Of ‘New York’ Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com